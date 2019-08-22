Billy Hughes Mardis, age 86, of Watson, LA, passed away peacefully Aug. 18, 2019. Beloved husband of Patsy McAdams Mardis; loving father of Blanche Elaine Mardis West (William); grandfather of Bryana West Hall (Michael), and Julie West Ellender (Paul); great-grandfather of Julianne Elizabeth Hall, Benjamin West Ellender, and Oliver Hughes Ellender. He was predeceased by his parents, Elijah and Effie Mardis; siblings, Henry Hobart Mardis, Annie Nipalois Mardis Humphries, Johnnie Mardis Hampton, Eddie Mauree Mardis Perfetti, Valarcus Jerome Mardis, Algae Brownlow Mardis, Malcomb Montroy Mardis, Laurel Elizabeth Josephine (Betty Jo) Mardis Parker; extended family Richard Humphries, and Randy Humphries. Survived by extended families of Bobbie Sue Mardis Burden, Hazel (Busie) Humphries Moore, Terrie West Jenkins, and several loved nieces and nephews. Adored by so many as “PaPa” or “Mr. Bill,” he led a life of caring and giving without judgment. He began his career in the petroleum/heavy construction industry, and continued into retirement as the beloved janitor at Live Oak Elementary. He was never idle. If something broke he always knew how to fix it, and he was an avid gardener with the greenest thumb. There was never a hungry stray animal in his presence as even the wildest of creatures knew his care. To say he will be missed is an understatement. The world became a better place because of Bill Mardis. A private service will take place at Evergreen Memorial Park in Denham Springs, LA, on Saturday, August 24, 2019, at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider making donations to The St. Joseph Hospice Foundation, https://www.stjosephhospicefoundation.org/; The Alzheimer’s Association, https://alz.org/; and Second Chance Dog Rescue of Louisiana, http://secondchancedogrescuela.org/.
Most Popular
Articles
- Denham Springs native to compete for Miss for America 2019 in Las Vegas
- Sheriff Jason Ard re-elected after opponent disqualified
- Walker man dies after motorcycle-Tahoe collision
- Livingston man arrested, accused of dragging trooper at traffic stop
- Denham Springs man sought in stabbing; victim critical
- ‘Y’all are making history’ | STEM and Robotics Center director excited with possibilities of Denham Springs High’s new satellite campus
- Texas Roadhouse at Juban Crossing reflects manager's personal touch
- Man sought for two counts of theft, Sheriff's Office says
- UPDATE | Suspect arrested in Denham Springs stabbing
- Denham Springs couple spreads love for reading with installation of Livingston Parish’s first ‘Little Free Library’
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Commented
- Watson native promoted at Wilkinson County Correctional Facility (1)
- POLL | Would you be interested in a set, temporary, or fluctuating millage that provided air conditioning and maintenance for buses? (1)
- Pay raises approved for Livingston Parish school personnel (1)
- After four meetings, Ordinance Committee punts sewer proposal to Master Plan Committee (1)
- Gravity Drainage 1, Quality Engineering team up to develop long-term, large-scale drainage plan (1)
- Councilman to introduce ordinance that requires false or misleading permit applications to restart process (1)
- Sheriff Jason Ard re-elected after opponent disqualified (1)
- Generally, parish administration works to rectify any deficiency to the 'extent possible,' parish council attorney says (1)
- BREAKING | Councilman proposes ordinance to adopt original 'Envision Livingston' Master Plan (1)
- Parish records show scattered time line for Premier Concrete permitting process (1)
Miami, USA - April 30, 2016: Long shot of a young man inside a Porsche Cayman in residential area
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.