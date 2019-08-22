Billy Hughes Mardis

Billy Hughes Mardis

Billy Hughes Mardis, age 86, of Watson, LA, passed away peacefully Aug. 18, 2019. Beloved husband of Patsy McAdams Mardis; loving father of Blanche Elaine Mardis West (William); grandfather of Bryana West Hall (Michael), and Julie West Ellender (Paul); great-grandfather of Julianne Elizabeth Hall, Benjamin West Ellender, and Oliver Hughes Ellender. He was predeceased by his parents, Elijah and Effie Mardis; siblings, Henry Hobart Mardis, Annie Nipalois Mardis Humphries, Johnnie Mardis Hampton, Eddie Mauree Mardis Perfetti, Valarcus Jerome Mardis, Algae Brownlow Mardis, Malcomb Montroy Mardis, Laurel Elizabeth Josephine (Betty Jo) Mardis Parker; extended family Richard Humphries, and Randy Humphries. Survived by extended families of Bobbie Sue Mardis Burden, Hazel (Busie) Humphries Moore, Terrie West Jenkins, and several loved nieces and nephews. Adored by so many as “PaPa” or “Mr. Bill,” he led a life of caring and giving without judgment. He began his career in the petroleum/heavy construction industry, and continued into retirement as the beloved janitor at Live Oak Elementary. He was never idle. If something broke he always knew how to fix it, and he was an avid gardener with the greenest thumb. There was never a hungry stray animal in his presence as even the wildest of creatures knew his care. To say he will be missed is an understatement. The world became a better place because of Bill Mardis. A private service will take place at Evergreen Memorial Park in Denham Springs, LA, on Saturday, August 24, 2019, at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider making donations to The St. Joseph Hospice Foundation, https://www.stjosephhospicefoundation.org/; The Alzheimer’s Association, https://alz.org/; and Second Chance Dog Rescue of Louisiana, http://secondchancedogrescuela.org/.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.