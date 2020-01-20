Billy Ray Foster, a resident of Denham Springs, passed away at his home on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, at the age of 87. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Visitation will be held at Seale Funeral Home, Denham Springs on Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, beginning at 9 a.m. Rev. Max Landry and Rev. Paul Taylor will conduct funeral services at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in Evergreen Memorial Park. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Edith Perkins Foster; son, Ronnie Foster and wife Susan; daughter, Connie Taylor and husband Buck; four grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild; and sister, Patsy Perkins; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, William Ellis and Lou Herring Foster; son, Daryl Foster; six brothers, William, Clinton, Clarence, Albert, Henry, and Bobby Foster; one sister, Elsie Duncan; and two nephews, Ricky Foster and Clarence Foster, Jr. Pallbearers will be: Buck Taylor, Travis Taylor, Josh Riggins, Jeremy Anderman, Jo Jo Kent, Laszlo Zombo. Jana Anderman will serve as honorary pallbearer. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Julie with Hospice in His Care, Dr. Robin Dale, niece Detra Lawdermilt and sister Patsy Perkins for their care and support. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the family. Please sign the online guestbook at www.sealefuneral.com.

