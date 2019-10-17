Blake Robert Averett
Blake Robert Averett

A graveside service celebrating the life of Blake Robert Averett will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at Hebron Baptist Church Cemetery, Denham Springs, LA. Blake was born Sept. 27, 1988, in New Orleans and passed away Oct. 14, 2019, in Baton Rouge, LA. Blake was a loving, caring, kind-hearted, person. He enjoyed life, family and friends. He brightened the lives of others. He is preceded in death by his grandmother, Wanda Duplessis Averett; grandfather, Raymond “Boo” Averett; great-great-grandfather, William Van; great-great-grandparents, Johnny Lee Henderson and Elmo Averette; great aunt, Becky Duplessis Kiper; and cousin, Marshall Duplessis. Blake is survived by his father, Lonnie Averett; aunt, Vanette Averett Hearnsberger and husband Charles; cousins, McKenzie and Avery Hearnsberger; and great-great-grandmother, Doris Lanoux Van; as well as numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. Blake is now together in heaven with his beloved Maw Maw Wanda and Paw Paw Boo. Arrangements made by Church Funeral Services, Walker.

