Blake Ryan Morrow, a loving husband, amazing father, son, brother, uncle, nephew, cousin, grandson and friend, passed into the loving arms of the Lord on Tuesday, July 11, 2023 at the age of 31. He was a native and resident of Central, LA. His greatest joys were spending time with his family, camping, bass fishing, and being an unconditionally sweet and kind person to everyone. He is survived by the love of his life, his wife Victoria Scott Morrow; his son, Jase Cooper Morrow; his daughter, Marleigh Kate Morrow; mother, Laura Achord; father, Timothy Morrow and wife Kimberly; brothers, Trevor Morrow and wife Charlsey, Aaron Miller and wife Nova, Dalton Morris (Hailey); sisters, Angel Breaux and Lauren Achord; grandparents, Joann Morrow, Jeanne Terrell, and Jimmy and Beth Achord; and numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. He is preceded in death by his great-grandparents Charlie and Mary Montelaro, Frank and Lena Morrow, Zadie and Wilson Achord, Mae and Leo Totman, and Fritz ‘MeMe’ Harwell; paternal grandfather, Sam Morrow; aunt, Stacy Blanchard; and cousin, Evan Floyd Blanchard. A Celebration of Life for Blake will be held at Revival Temple in Walker, LA, on Tuesday, July 18, 2023 at 11 a.m. with a socialization period and services to follow at 12:30 p.m. Burial will follow directly after at Gateway Garden Memorial Park in Livingston, LA, for immediate family only.
