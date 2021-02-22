Bob E. McDonald, Sr., at the age of 76, left his earthly body to be with his Heavenly Father at 2 p.m. on Thursday, February 18, 2021. Bob was born on August 12, 1944, in Doyle, La., to Virgil and Irene Tate McDonald. He enlisted in the National Guard. After his training at fort Polk, he enlisted in the United States Navy, where he served four years, stationed in Newport, Rhode Island. His tour of duty took him around the world including Vietnam. Bob married Rebecca “Becky” Ellis McDonald on April 3, 1964, when his ship docked in New Orleans, La. Together they raised two sons, Bobby and Brian. He was a member of local 1098 working as a pile driver for Volks Construction throughout his career where he enjoyed working with his brothers, his two sons, and nephews while making many close friends. He retired in 2005. Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Virgil and Irene Tate McDonald; brothers, Dallas, Lee Alton, Jessie, Roy, and Clifton; sisters, Virgie and Judy; in-laws, Willie and Hazel Ellis; brother-in-law, Eugene Ellis; sisters-in-law, Lucille McLin, Willie Mae Latham and Geneva James. Bob loved making people laugh, adults and children alike, but his calling was being Santa Claus whether at Becky Blount photography, schools, children’s hospital, or visiting in homes. He cherished the simple pleasures of life like time on the front porch visiting with family and friends. Bob never met a stranger, lived an honest life, eagerly shared his love of the Lord with others. He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 56 years, Becky; son, Bobby and fiance’ Cindy, and Brian and wife Vickie; grandchildren, Blake and wife Felicia, Kadie and Husband Ashton, Nina, Joshua, Bethany and boyfriend Draven, Brian, Jr.; great-grandchildren, Blaysen, Kylar, Blakelyn, Zachary, Lance, Luke, Kylin, and Olivia; brothers, Earl Ray and Buster; sisters, Violet and husband Darvin, Anna, and Daisy; brother-in-law, Ivy Ellis and wife Brenda; sister-in law Hazel and Husband James. Pallbearers are Bobby, Brian, Blake, Danny, Daniel and Earl. Honorary Pallbearers are Joshua, Brian and Bryce. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the visitation at Redeemer Church (Doyle Baptist Family Life Center) in Livingston on Saturday, February 27, 2021, at 9 a.m. until the Celebration of Life at 11 a.m. Conducted by Rev. Ivy Ellis and Rev Richard White. Internment in the Old Red Oak Cemetery. In Lieu of flowers donations can be made to Redeemer Church or St. Jude Children’s Hospital. Condolences and other information are available at www.mclinfuneralhome.com.
Most Popular
Articles
- Thirty-year-old pedestrian dies in Denham Springs crash, State Police reports
- Out of this world: Louisiana native, Southeastern graduate to be part of first all-civilian flight to space
- Check out road closures in Livingston Parish
- DEMCO crews working to restore power; more than 11K without power in Livingston Parish
- Denham Springs community grieves passing of beloved teacher, coach
- Livingston Parish Public Schools to reopen Thursday
- Denham Springs Police: 4H Club Road traffic being diverted after car hits tree at Springwood Boulevard
- State Police: Speed, lack of seatbelt use factors in St. Bernard Parish crash that kills Denham Springs man
- Two Watson-area schools to be closed Thursday due to electricity issues
- Denham Springs family uses frigid temperatures to create icy sculptures
Videos
Audio
Collections
- Ice storm hits Louisiana | Photo Gallery
- BOYS BASKETBALL | Zachary at Walker | Photo Gallery
- GIRLS BASKETBALL | Mangham at Springfield | Photo Gallery
- BOYS BASKETBALL | Live Oak at Walker | Photo Gallery
- FOOTBALL | Walker's Brian Thomas signs with LSU | Photo Gallery
- BOYS SOCCER | Mandeville at Denham Springs High | Photo Gallery
- Live Oak High’s Clayton Simms signs with Kansas University | Photo Gallery
- GIRLS BASKETBALL | Doyle at Springfield | Photo Gallery
- GIRLS BASKETBALL | Springfield at Northlake Christian | Photo Gallery
- BOYS BASKETBALL | Doyle at Springfield | Photo Gallery
Commented
- Cassidy defends vote to continue Trump impeachment trial (2)
- Biden’s freeze of rule lowering insulin, epinephrine costs criticized (1)
- BOYS BASKETBALL | Scotlandville pulls away to top Denham Springs (1)
- Parish looks to keep infrastructure train rolling with Linder, Brown Roads and push for Juban North (1)
- Here’s a reminder of modified Phase Two restrictions (1)
- State confirms 2,446 new COVID-19 cases, 74 deaths; hospitalizations fall by 106 (1)
- OPINION | To work, PPP loans must be fully non-taxable (1)
- Group of senators, including Sen. Bill Cassidy, introduce legislation to reverse President Biden's 'anti-energy' action (1)
- TRACK & FIELD: ‘I just fell in love with it’ | Live Oak High’s Clayton Simms hopes to continue pole vaulting success at Kansas (1)
- Louisiana could be facing $960 million budget shortfall (1)
- Updated
- 0
(Editor's Note: The following is a paid story for iVisa)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.