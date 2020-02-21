Bobby Carroll Kidd, age 79, passed away peacefully of natural causes at his home in Watson, LA, surrounded by family. His memory and whistling will live on in our hearts and minds forever. Bobby was preceded in death by his parents, Sydney Weber and Alta Susan Kidd. He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Cynthia Booth Kidd, and a brother, James Kidd. He is also survived by two sons, Bobby Kidd, Jr., and spouse Rhonda Kidd, Phillip Kidd and spouse Debra Kidd; and four daughters, Sherri and spouse John Rhodes, Aimee and spouse Todd Aucoin, Lori Werchan and Hope Dabney; 17 grandchildren; and 21 great-grandchildren. He retired from Exxon after 32 years of service. The family would like to give a special thanks to Danny Phillips. We will be celebrating his life Saturday, Feb. 22, at New Bethlehem Baptist Church located at 37818 Reinninger Road Denham Springs, LA, 70606. Services will be conducted by Brother James Courtney and Brother Randall Gill. Viewing will begin at 9 a.m. until service at 12 p.m. with burial immediately following at New Bethlehem Cemetery. The family asks that in lieu of flowers donations be made to the New Bethlehem Baptist Church building fund. Please share your condolences at www.sealefuneral.com.

