Bonnie Wallace Torrey, age 84, of Walker, gained her angel wings on Friday morning, March 13, 2020, at The Carpenter House Hospice facility in Baton Rouge, LA. She was born June 10, 1935, in Winnsboro, LA, a daughter of the late Andrew and Carrie Potter Jones. She was preceded in death by husband and father of her two children, Ray Wallace; husband, Lloyd Torrey; siblings, Luther Jones and Ruby Austin; and nephews, Joe and Johnny Arnold. A homemaker who loved cooking for her family and friends, she was known for her delicious cakes, pies, biscuits and home-cooked meals. Some of her family’s fondest memories of her include the sound and smell of frying bacon and the “ding” of the timer on the oven. Her exquisite breakfast spread will remain a highlighted memory for all. She was a devoted LSU Tiger fan and rarely missed watching a game. Bonnie previously worked in classified advertising at The Franklin Sun and The Plaquemine Post newspapers. Before her move to South Louisiana, she was an active member of the First United Methodist Church of Winnsboro, LA. She spoke often of the great friendships formed and enjoyed her time there especially singing in the choir. Bonnie is survived by two children and their spouses, Michael Wallace (Janet) and Margie Hebert (Clifford); grandchildren, Tish Williams, Chris Carpenter (Tiffanie), Joey Hebert (Mary Carol), Jason Wallace, Adam Wallace (Jessica), Jennifer Hebert, Carrie Wallace, and Jana Patrick (Randy); great-grandchildren, Victoria, Noah, Logan, Christopher, Nicholas, Matthew, Kyndel, Mason, Jamison, and two on the way; sister and her spouse, Myrt Cureington (Jimmy); nieces and nephews she claimed as her own, Wade Jester (Etta), James Jester (Anne), Charlene Sanford, Carolyn Roberts (Eddie), Gary Jester (Karen), Jeanette Blanchard, Bill Arnold (Isabelle), James Arnold (Maria), and Lou Anne Cole; two step-daughters, Debra (Mark) and Karla (Johnny). She also leaves behind many other family members and friends who will sadly miss her. Visitation will be held at First United Methodist Church, of Winnsboro from 10 AM to 1 PM on Monday, March 16th, 2020. The funeral service will begin at 1 PM. Interment to follow at Crowville Masonic Cemetery under the direction of McLin and Manley Funeral Home and Cremation Services, of Walker, LA. Bonnie’s grandsons Chris, Joey, Jason, Chad, Randy, and nephew Donnie Holley will serve as pallbearers. We would like to express our gratitude to our beloved Carolyn Roberts for her love, devotion and quality care given. When Bonnie asked, Carolyn delivered. Thank you to Trygve Olson and the staff at The Carpenter House hospice facility and Harvest Manor Nursing Home for their abundant outpouring of love, care, and compassion. “I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith.” Online condolences may be left at www.mclinfuneralhome.com.
