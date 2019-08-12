Bonnie Williams Lockhart, age 97, departed this life surrounded by her children and their families at her home in Walker. A lifelong resident of Walker and longtime member of Walker Baptist Church, Bonnie served her Lord and Savior everyday of her life. Born June 5, 1922, she was a loving daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother, sister and friend that will be greatly missed by all those blessed to have known and loved her. Visitation will be held at Walker Baptist Church on Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. and again on Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019, from 9 a.m. until religious services at 11 a.m. conducted by Rev. Mike Hegwood. Special music will be presented by her grandchildren. Burial will follow at Walker Baptist Church Cemetery. She is survived by her daughters and son-in-law, Amy Lockhart, Ann Carpenter and Bonita and Mike Cotton, Sr.; sons and daughters-in-law, George and Amy Lockhart, Russell and Jackie Lockhart and Johnny and Kathy Lockhart; sisters, Freda Bird and Hazel Galloway; brother, Elmon Wiliams; 18 grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren; 12 great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband, Meredith Delmont Lockhart; parents, Bolivar Dewitt and Ola Graham Williams; father-in-law and mother-in-law, John and Cora Lockhart; siblings, Edna Covington, Alice Lockhart, Alton Williams, Norris Williams, Roy Williams and precious Dorothy Lou Williams; son-in-law, Carroll Carpenter; granddaughter-in-law, Veva Lockhart; grandson, Chuck Moore; great-granddaughter, Whitney Cotton; and great-great-grandson, Sage Hood. Pallbearers will be Tommy Lockhart, Brian Lockhart, Derk Lockhart, John Hootie Lockhart, Mason Delmont Lockhart, Jason Scooter Lockhart and Eric Lockhart. Honorary pallbearers will be Louis Moore, Tony Johnson, Casey Delmont Johnson, Michael Cotton, Jr. and Jacob Cotton. The family would like to express their appreciation for all the love and support they have received during this difficult time. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959. Church Funeral Services in Walker is in charge of arrangements.
