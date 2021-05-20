Brenda Kay Bishop Johnson entered into the kingdom of our Lord on April 28, 2021, at 7:49 a.m. Her heavenly family welcomed her with arms wide open. She passed away peacefully with her sons, Brian Paul Johnson, Daniel Keith Johnson, her sister-in-law Debra Mayo, and the rest of her family by her side. There is no more suffering, no more pain, only happiness in this beautiful home called Heaven. She will be loved, cherished, and forever in our hearts. She was a bookkeeper with the City-Parish of Baton Rouge. Her favorite things she loved to do was spend time with her family and go fishing. She was a very loving wife, mom, grandmother, sister-in-law, aunt, and most of all, she was a super mom to her puppies, Snoopy, Snickers, Sammy, and Max's. She was born in Clarksville, Texas, on August 2, 1949. She is survived by her sons, Brian Paul Johnson & wife Kristen, Daniel Keith Johnson & wife Jennifer, sister Peggy Denham, and 5 grandchildren, Devyn Johnson, Alexandra Johnson, Austin Johnson, Matthew Johnson, and Marissa Johnson, and four puppies, Snoopy, Snickers, Sammy, Max's, and numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband Ivy G. Johnson, her son David Patrick Johnson, her parents Otis Bishop and Onda Thomas Bishop, and Granddaughter, Jayden Johnson. A memorial service will be held at the residence of Billy and Debra Mayo, on May 22 at 1 p.m. The address of the service is 18350 Whit Gordon RD. Livingston, Livingston, La. 70785. Brenda, you will be carried in our hearts forever until we meet again. Together we will stroll across heaven.
