On Sunday, April 23, Brian Ashley Smith Temple passed away unexpectedly in his sleep. In life, Brian was a sole-provider for his wife and their family as an employee of the Department of Energy. Brian is survived by his wife of 32 years, Jennifer Temple; their children Bailey and Christian; his daughter-in-law, Ashley; three grandchildren, Mabel, Robin, Laina; his brother, Dale; and his family. He is preceded in death by Donald J. Smith (father); Melva Smith Temple (mother); John and Frances Smith (grandparents); Stephen E. Perrin (father-in-law); Grayson Temple (nephew). In lieu of flowers, the family is running a GoFundMe for support during this difficult time. At this time no services have been arranged.
