Brian L Rosemann, age 36, was born Sept. 6, 1984, and passed from Earthly life into Eternity with his Creator on Feb. 28, 2020. A native of Walker, he resided at 1235 Lakemont Dr. in Baton Rouge, LA, since 2011. He died suddenly and unexpectedly while at a friend’s home. A Memorial of his life was held March 5, 2020, from 4-7 p.mm at Bethany Church Livingston, 28115 Juban Road Denham Springs, LA 70726. Campus Pastor Cameron Wiggins led the services. Frankie Fenn gave special remembrance and words. Family and friends attended. He was preceded in death by a great grandmother Christina (Mamaw) Rosemann, grandparents Werner & Betty Rosemann, Uncle David Rosemann, grandparents Joe & Bobbye Sullivan of Livingston Parish, Louisiana and Uncle Jerry and Aunt Anne Sullivan, residents of LI, New York. He is survived by his children Desirae and Cayden Rosemann, parents Doug E Rosemann And Cathy (Rosemann) Sullivan, his brother Joseph Rosemann of Livingston Parish Louisiana, a new nephew Elijah Collin, several cousins, Uncles and Aunts. Brian dearly loved his children. He loved his friends, loved people. He would go to any length to help others. He enjoyed happy times, good fellowship. He enjoyed Cub Scouts, Awana, camping, hunting and baseball. After taking a carpentry class, DS High School, he decided that would be his occupation. He loved and enjoyed the challenge and precision of carpentry Trimming. He worked the last 8 years for Kajun Trim Works. Brian recently attended Bethany Church Livingston Parish And decided he was ready for that to be his home. Psalm 27:8 NLT: “My heart has heard you say, ‘Come and talk with me.’ And my heart responds, ‘Lᴏʀᴅ, I am coming.” He is Dearly Loved and missed, yet we rejoice that he is with his Savior, Jesus.
