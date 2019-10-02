Bryan “Zach” Alan Zachary II, age 33, passed away on Monday, Sept. 30, 2019. He was born Aug. 27, 1986, in Baton Rouge, to Wanda and Bryan Zachary. He was a 2004 graduate of Hayes Preparatory School. He was an avid hunter and fisherman who loved everything outdoors. He is survived by his parents, Wanda and Bryan; his sister, Lacey Zachary; maternal grandparents, Gary and Marilyn DeBacco; paternal grandparents, Francis Payne and Bobby Zachary; two beautiful daughters, Emily and Willow Rayne; best friend and cousin, Lawrence “Tuttor” Pecue; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. Family, friends, and others whose lives Zach touched are invited to the Seale Funeral Home, 1720 S. Range Ave., Denham Springs, LA, 70726, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. with services to follow to reminisce, grieve, and support each other.

