Candy Hamilton Courville

Candy Hamilton Courville, age 78, went to be with the Lord on Friday, May 19, 2023. She was a native of New Orleans, LA, and a resident of Denham Springs, LA. Candy was a member of Hebron Baptist Church, but her home church was First Baptist Church of Port Barre. She has so many wonderful memories in her church back home, from singing in the choir to Sunday service, her Port Barre family always remained in her heart. She was a faithful Christian woman who instilled her values and beliefs into her family. Candy had an unwavering faith that stood strong even in difficult times. She enjoyed watching Jimmy Swaggart on TV and was a dedicated watcher of QVC. Candy adored her family and loved to cook big meals for family dinners. She was a loving person with a compassionate soul. Candy was a beautiful woman inside and out and will be forever missed. Candy is survived by her husband of 52 years, Gerald Courville; daughter, Monet Courville; son, Jean-Paul Courville; brother, Dale Hornsby (Cristiana); and grandchildren, Lauren Courville, Brooke Courville, Logan Courville, and Jackson Courville. She is preceded in death by her parents, Rev. Paul and Helen Hamilton. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend a visitation from the chapel of Brandon G. Thompson Funeral Home at 7738 Florida Blvd., Denham Springs, LA, 70726, on Thursday, May 25, 2023, from 10:00 a.m. until the funeral service at 12:00 p.m. Interment will follow at Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery. Condolences and other information may be found at www.thompsoncares.com.

