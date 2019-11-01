A celebration of the life of Carl Jude Fabre will be held on Nov. 2, 2019. A graveside service will be held at Chenal Cemetery in Jarreau, LA, at noon. A fellowship gathering will follow at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Lakeland, LA. Carl was born Aug. 22, 1959, in Baton Rouge, LA. He was a resident of Erwinville, LA, for much of his life and for the past several years resided in Denham Springs, LA. Surrounded by his family, he peacefully completed his earthly journey on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at the age of 60. He is survived by his forever love, Tina Villneuve; daughters, Casey Fabre Harris and Casen Fabre; stepdaughter, Kaytlin Rodriguez; granddaughter, Sianna Paddie; and brother, Michael Fabre. Carl was preceded in death by his parents, Loretta and Lester Fabre; and daughter, Jenna Fabre. Carl lived a full and adventurous life. He had many joys in life, including his boat, trucks and motorcycle. But most of all, he treasured “his girls.” Arrangements made by Church Funeral Services.
