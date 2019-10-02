Carol Hutchinson
Carol Hutchinson

Carol Hutchinson, age 48, was taken away on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. She was a longtime resident of Holden, LA. Carol was an extremely hard worker who held many professions. She was a Director at Little Peoples Playstation Daycare in Livingston, photographer, and Private Investigator. Carol bred and sold dachshunds and traveled all over the country doing so. She was a diehard Disney fan and has gone to Disney over 20 times in the last 10 years. Carol's greatest passion in life was her family and everyone knew that she would do anything for her boys. She was the real life version of Wonder Woman and has even earned that title throughout her community. Carol was an incredible mother, loving Maw Maw, and one of a kind woman who will be deeply missed. Carol is survived by her three sons, Phillip Pearson (Ashley Gaul), Hunter Pearson (Natalie Quill), and Wyatt Pearson (Mia Ahles); parents Lloyd and Doris Hutchinson; sisters, Sissy Norred (Ricky), Barbara Hughes; brother, Sammy Hutchinson (Kathy); grandsons, Little Phil Pearson, Kaiden Pearson, Bradley Pearson; numerous nieces and nephews; and many special friends. She is preceded in death by her nephew, Sammy Lloyd Hutchinson. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the visitation from the chapel of Brandon G. Thompson, Hammond, on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. Visitation will continue on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, from 9 a.m. until the funeral service at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in Lloyd W. Hutchinson Cemetery in Holden. Condolences and other information are available online at thompsoncares.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Brandon G. Thompson Funeral Home.

