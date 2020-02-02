Carolyn McKay Cowart, 77, of Brevard, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020. A native of Ferriday, Louisiana, she was the daughter of the late John Herbert and Bertha T. McKay. She was the wife of Jimmie Cowart; mother of their children Johnny Cowart and Kelly Cobb and husband Steve; grandmother to Rachel, Anna, and Cassidy Knye; sister to Jan Brashear, sister-in-law to Charles and Pat Cowart and aunt to Brenda LeJeaune, Christy Cowart Smith, Mistie Partin and Melissa Cowart Hunter; She also had several great-nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Bethany Cobb, and her sister, Leanda Partin and her nephew John Bradley Brashear. To leave a condolence for the family of Carolyn Cowart, please visit "obituaries" at www.moore-fh.com. Moore-Blanchard Funerals & Cremations is serving the family. Services were held on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at Moore-Blanchard Funerals & Cremations in Brevard, NC.
