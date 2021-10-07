Casey Davidson Perkins

Casey Davidson Perkins

Casey Davidson Perkins, born March 9, 1988, passed away on September 27, 2021, at the age of 33. Casey was a resident of Holden, Louisiana, and a graduate of Holden High School. Loved by many, she is survived by her two children, Maverick Mark Ramirez and Karsyn Quinn Ard; her mother, Ann Arnett; brother, Taylor Davidson; maternal grandmother, Bobbie-Jean Hinson; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. Casey is preceded in death by her father, Mark Davidson; her paternal grandfather, Samuel Davidson; paternal grandmother, Bessie Saucier; and maternal grandfather, Richard Arnett. Visitation will be held October 4, 2021, at Holden Baptist Church. Family viewing will be at 8:30, public viewing from 9:00-11:00, with the funeral beginning at 11:00, Bro. Russell Hinson officiating. Burial was held at Courtney Cemetery Highway 1036 in Holden Louisiana.

