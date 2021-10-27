Cecil Edmond Hall, age 71, died Friday, October 22, 2021, with his family at his side. Cecil was born September 1, 1950, in Natchitoches, Louisiana, to parents Crayton and Ida Mae Hall. Cecil spent his youth in the Boy Scouts, developing a passion for the outdoors, and eventually earning the rank of Eagle Scout. He later enlisted in the military, serving six years in the United States Marine Corps Reserve. Cecil attended Louisiana State University where he met and fell in love with Peggy Jean Mayers. They married shortly after and began their lives together, growing their love, faith, and family together for 48 years. Cecil spent most of his life doing what he loved, working in forestry. He later attended The University of Southern Mississippi while working full-time and raising children to earn an MBA in order to grow his career and provide for his family. He worked for the same company for 40 years and was recognized for his achievements at Plum Creek by being awarded The President’s Award in 2014. He also started a Christmas Tree farm, which began as a hobby and grew into a business for many years. After retiring, he started his own forestry consulting business, Hobnail Analytics, working with clients until recently. Cecil had a generous heart and was a man of great honor and integrity. He loved the outdoors and was not a “city boy.” He loved spending time at home with his family and always made sure they knew they were loved. Cecil had strong faith and a close relationship with the Lord, dedicating both his time and talents to Watkinsville First United Methodist Church, where he attended for over 20 years. Cecil was also known as "Cricket" to his family and friends. He is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Peggy Jean Mayers Hall; son Benjamin Cecil Hall (Kellie); daughter Laura Hall Hagler; his mother, Ida Mae Hall; and his sister, Connie Hall Agnew. He was preceded in death by his father, Crayton Hall, and brother, Larry Hall. Cecil is also survived by his six grandchildren, whom he loved and adored: Jonah Parker Hanes; Leila Lynn Hanes; Sydney Elizabeth Hall; Katherine Nicole Hall; Lillian Ida Hall; and Micah Edmond Hagler. Cecil provided them with loving encouragement and was very active in their lives. Funeral services will be Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at the chapel of Lord and Stephens, WEST. Interment will follow at Oconee Memorial Park. The family will receive friends Monday from 5:00 until 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, WEST, Watkinsville, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.
