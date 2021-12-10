Charlene Miller Lawson, a longtime resident of Watson, LA, passed away Sunday morning December 5, 2021, at the Garden View Assisted Living in Baton Rouge at the age of 77. She was born in Washington Parish on August 2, 1944, and later graduated from Franklinton High School. Charlene retired after a long career with the Louisiana State Library in Baton Rouge. She had a passion for taking care of her yard and property. Charlene also enjoyed working in her vegetable garden and visiting with her family. Though she had no children of her own, she dearly loved each of her nieces and nephews and their families. Charlene is survived by her sister and brother-in-law, Bernell Miller Cade and Garland Cade of Baton Rouge; brother and sister-in-law, Larry and Sherry Miller of Mt. Hermon; sister-in-law, Linda Burch Miller of Mt. Hermon; nieces and their spouses, Melissa and Daniel Jones, Karen and Russell Jones all of Denham Springs, Donna and Scott Enlow of Magnolia, MS, Amy and Kyle McKinney of Mt. Hermon; nephew and spouse, Tim and Rene Lawson of Walker; great-nieces and great-nephews, Kaycie L. Blanchard, Jennifer J. Browning, Jared M. Jones, Bobby Enlow; and two great-great-nephews, Silas Blanchard and Easton Blanchard. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Wade Lawson; parents, Milford Miller and Cynthia Burch Miller; brothers, Bobby Earl Miller and Woodrow Miller. Visitation will be at Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church (25393 Mt. Pisgah Road, Mt. Hermon) on Friday, December 10, beginning at 10:30 a.m. A funeral service will be held in the church at 11 a.m. Friday with burial to follow in the church cemetery. Obituaries can be viewed online at www.crainfh.com.
