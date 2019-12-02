Charles Dakota “Koti” Arnold passed away Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, in Baton Rouge at the age of 29. He was a resident of Denham Springs and was an electrician. Visitation will be held at Judson Baptist Church in Walker on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, from 11 a.m. until religious service at 6 p.m. conducted by Rev. Robby Isom. He is survived by his mother, Sheila F. Arnold; sister, Miranda Dechai Arnold; maternal grandmother, Anna Farris; paternal grandmother, Geneva Louise Arnold. He is preceded in death by his father, Donald E. Arnold; sister, Mary Lucille Hodges; paternal grandfather, Larry Arnold; maternal grandfather, Wilbert Farris. He attended Judson Baptist Church.
