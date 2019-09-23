Charles Leroy Shilling was born April 25, 1941, to Georgia and Lee Shilling. He is survived by his wife, Darlene; sons, Adam and Paul (Jenifer); daughters, Amy (Jim) and Keryl. He is also survived by five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his mother, Georgia; father, Thomas; sister, Barbara; and son, Kent Douglas. Leroy graduated from Live Oak High School in 1959, earned BS and MS degrees from LSU in 1963 and 1965, respectively. He earned a PhD form Texas A&M in 1971. Leroy served in Vietnam as a member of the U.S. Army (1966-1968). Leroy spent his professional life teaching forestry at the University of Kentucky (1971-1977) and at LSU (1977-2011). He was an active member of several Baptist churches, the most recent of which was Watson Baptist Church. Seale Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. The family will receive visitors at Watson Baptist Church on Monday, Sept. 23, from 9:30-11:30 a.m., service at 11:30 a.m. Interment will be at the Louisiana National Cemetery in Zachary, Louisiana. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Watson Baptist Church Building Fund or the organization of your choice in his memory. Please sign the online guestbook at www.sealefuneral.com.

