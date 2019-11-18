Charlie J. Blocker passed away peacefully on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center surrounded by his loving family. Charlie was 74 and a lifelong resident of Walker, a devoted and beloved husband, father, grandfather, and brother. He retired as an Industrial Mechanic through the Millwright Local 720 and a private business owner. Visitation will be held at Seale Funeral Home, Denham Springs on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, beginning at 10 a.m. Funeral services will be held in the funeral home chapel at 12 p.m. Burial will follow in Evergreen Memorial Park. He is survived by his wife of more than 50 years, Tammy Blocker; two daughters, Angela Blocker Donagriche and husband Vincent “Donnie” Donagriche, Jr., and Gina Blocker Dunn and husband Phillip Dunn; five grandchildren, Phillip, Landon, and Dillon Donagriche, and Kaden and Kennan Dunn; great-granddaughter, Kenleigh Grace Donagriche; brother, Leonard Blocker; two sisters, Dolores Hodges and husband T.L. Hodges, and Lilly Pierson and husband Carl Pierson; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Estelle Blocker; two brothers, Jim Blocker and Odell Blocker; four sisters, Sara Blount, Estelle Wharton, Edna Lindsey, and Doris Thomas. He was a Southern Gospel enthusiast and would travel everywhere to enjoy the concerts. Please sign the online guestbook at www.sealefuneral.com.

