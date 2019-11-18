Charlie J. Blocker passed away peacefully on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center surrounded by his loving family. Charlie was 74 and a lifelong resident of Walker, a devoted and beloved husband, father, grandfather, and brother. He retired as an Industrial Mechanic through the Millwright Local 720 and a private business owner. Visitation will be held at Seale Funeral Home, Denham Springs on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, beginning at 10 a.m. Funeral services will be held in the funeral home chapel at 12 p.m. Burial will follow in Evergreen Memorial Park. He is survived by his wife of more than 50 years, Tammy Blocker; two daughters, Angela Blocker Donagriche and husband Vincent “Donnie” Donagriche, Jr., and Gina Blocker Dunn and husband Phillip Dunn; five grandchildren, Phillip, Landon, and Dillon Donagriche, and Kaden and Kennan Dunn; great-granddaughter, Kenleigh Grace Donagriche; brother, Leonard Blocker; two sisters, Dolores Hodges and husband T.L. Hodges, and Lilly Pierson and husband Carl Pierson; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Estelle Blocker; two brothers, Jim Blocker and Odell Blocker; four sisters, Sara Blount, Estelle Wharton, Edna Lindsey, and Doris Thomas. He was a Southern Gospel enthusiast and would travel everywhere to enjoy the concerts. Please sign the online guestbook at www.sealefuneral.com.
Most Popular
Articles
- Winning $50,000 POWERBALL ticket purchased in Livingston Parish has 5 days left to claim
- State Police confirm fatal accident on Walker North Road, near Levi Milton Elementary
- School System fires Doyle High, Walker Freshman High choir instructor after information surfaces of past misconduct
- Husband and wife charged with manslaughter after driving over man, Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office says
- Unrestrained Texas driver dies in two-car crash in Walker
- BASEBALL | Albany graduate Woods steps down as baseball coach; Pittman returning to coach Hornets
- Cynthia Perkins faces two judges on first day of hearings, one closed to public
- Denham Springs construction report shows new buildings on the rise
- School system announces incentive program has increased teacher consistency, saved money
- Parish Council tells developer traffic improvements must be made before final occupancy permits delivered
Images
Videos
Commented
- ‘A monstrous act’ | Sheriff Jason Ard responds to criticism against office’s handling of former lieutenant at center of criminal case against children (4)
- Jason Ard talks Perkins trial, rumors with the Livingston Parish News (4)
- Former Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office lieutenant, local school teacher arrested on rape, child pornography charges (3)
- RESCHEDULED | I-12 lanes between Albany and Livingston to be closed, nightly Monday through Thursday (1)
- Former school teacher arrested for first-degree rape, child pornography makes first court appearance; husband to follow Wednesday (1)
- Police union posts billboard in Denham Springs depicting officer pay stub; offers no context (1)
- What is a Bike & Pedestrian Master Plan and why is it important? (1)
- Cynthia, Dennis Perkins taking different paths through court (1)
- Winning $50,000 POWERBALL ticket purchased in Livingston Parish has 5 days left to claim (1)
- Sheriff Jason Ard talks Perkins' arrest, rumors surrounding (1)
(Editor's Note: The following is a paid story for iVisa)
Featured Businesses
Find a local business
Events
-
Nov 18
-
Nov 18
-
Nov 18
-
Nov 18
-
Nov 19
-
Nov 19
-
Nov 19
-
Nov 19
-
Nov 19
-
Nov 20
-
Nov 20
-
Nov 20
-
Nov 20
-
Nov 20Free
-
Nov 20Free
- Updated
Lucille Grace Burlingame Bryant, 83, passed away Sunday, Nov. …
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.