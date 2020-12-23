Cherie Henkel Moss, 74, of Hot Springs, passed away on December 12, 2020. Cherie was born in Hammond, Louisiana, to Georgie Rownd Henkel, who sadly took her last breaths as Cherie was taking her first. Now they are reunited in Heaven, finally able to hold each other. Cherie will also be greeted by her parents, Roy and Catherine Thompson and her brother, Donald Thompson all of whom preceded her in death. Cherie spent many years as an educator. Teaching physical education, history, and special education at several Louisiana public schools, she retired from Broadmoor High School in Baton Rouge after many successful years. Cherie was a gifted teacher, loved her education colleagues, and was very proud of her students. Cherie and her husband, George Dallas Moss, had 54 years of love, family, and friendship. Together they travelled by motorcycle to many U.S. destinations and were members of the Gold Wing Road Riders Association. Cherie and George spent many hours on the lake, entertaining family and friends, and occasionally, watching LSU football. Cherie was a huge fan (Geaux Tigers!). Friends and family will miss her kind heart, loving spirit, and the smell of her bread baking. Cherie loved to cook and bake for everyone — sometimes even sneaking a crumb or two to her fur friends Max, Beau and Jessie (and pets who have crossed the rainbow bridge, Sneaux and Chloe). Cherie loved animals, fleur de lis, perfume, all things purple, and Elvis, but it was her family whom she loved most of all. Cherie will be missed most by her husband, George; daughters Dara Mooney and Dallas (John) Bondhus; granddaughters, Ryan and Sage Mooney; bonus grandchildren Kaylyn Ward, Katelyn Bondhus, and John Michael Bondhus; sisters Marilyn Miller and Gayle Henkel; brothers Galen (Susan) Thompson and Harold Henkel Jr.; sister-in-law, Ann (Clarence) Watts; many well-loved nephews and nieces; her church families at Memorial Baptist Church in Hot Springs, Arkansas, and Broadmoor Presbyterian in Baton Rouge, Louisiana; and more friends than anyone could count. A Memorial Service for Cherie will take place in Baton Rouge at a later date. Memories and Condolences may be shared at www.GrossFuneralHome.com.
