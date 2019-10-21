Cherry Sue Coburn
Cherry Sue Coburn, 69 of Walker, Louisiana, died on Oct. 18, 2019, with family and friends by her side in St. Augustine, Florida. Ms. Coburn was born Feb. 27, 1950, to Joe and Verla Coburn. Cherry's life would seem too short to many but to those who were touched by her understood that the quality of her existence far exceeded the quantity of time in which one lives. Her big blue eyes and contagious laughter will live forever in our hearts and minds with fond memory. She loved music and anything outdoors, whether it was gardening, beach trips or fishing with friends and family. Her happiest moments were spent out in nature with her dog Blade by her side. Cherry is survived by her siblings and their spouses John, Elizabeth and Brad, Joe and Kim, Patricia, Nicole and Andrew; many nieces and nephews as well as numerous special friends and extended family. She was preceded in death by both parents Joe and Verla Coburn. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in her honor to: ASPCA, P.O. Box 96929, Washington, D.C., 20090. At her request, no services will be held.

