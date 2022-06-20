Cheryl Christina White Fairchild, 73, a resident of Denham Springs, passed away at home on Saturday, June 11, 2022. She is survived by four children: Ronnie Jr. and Melissa Fairchild; Jeff and Ana Fairchild; Andy and Rebecca Fairchild Jackson; and Kelli Fairchild; and grandchildren. She is preceded in death by husband, Ronald “Ronnie” G. Fairchild, Sr. A memorial service will be held at Live Oak United Methodist Church in Denham Springs on Thursday June 30. Visitation begins at 1:00 p.m. with a formal service at 2:30 p.m. Service officiated by Reverend Dr. Mark Crosby.
