Christine Hoggatt Spring

“The Lord is my shepherd, I shall not want. . .” (Psalms 23). Christine Spring was like a warm beam of sunlight that made you happy and content. She had a gift for making everyone feel as if they were the most special person she knew. Who could imagine at the end of 100 years that she would have touched so many who experienced the blessing of her friendship. She was one who thought the best of others, whose Christian faith guided her path, whose three sons could be proud of and inspired by their mother. She was the kind of person about whom we would say, “I want to be more like her.” Generous, kind, and unselfish wife, mother, grandparent, aunt, sister, friend, and servant of God, Christine passed into the loving hands of her Lord and Savior on Oct. 15, 2019, following a stroke. A native of Franklinton born on May 18, 1919, and a longtime resident of Denham Springs, she will be missed by all who were touched by her life, elevated by her laughter and wit, and inspired by her Christian example. Her diminutive stature (4’9” & 106 lbs) belied a quiet strength borne of hardship and loss in her life marked by a number of illnesses and health challenges. In spite of setbacks and heartaches, her profound faith enabled her to come back even stronger each time, to embrace life with happiness and joy in her heart. Her professional life included successful ownership of Springtime Flowers in Denham Springs and a rewarding five-year stint as an LSU housemother with Phi Gamma Delta fraternity. Among her richest memories were the years she simultaneously taught the Married Young People’s Sunday School class in the morning and a Sunday evening Seniors Training Union class at FBC-DS. For those within the orbit of her generous love, Chris will warmly be remembered in her kitchen with a happy glow emanating from within as she prepared for another family gathering. There was wisdom in her long hours at the stove, as she knew such events cement family ties and bond us one to another for a lifetime. She has left us with the memory of a benevolent matriarch surrounded by her extended family, beaming with joy at the scene before her. “Her children arise and call her blessed.” (Proverbs 31:28). She is preceded in death by her parents and siblings, her husband John W. Spring, her sons Johnny Spring and Douglas Spring, her granddaughter Kelli Spring, and her grandson John Morgan Spring. She is survived by her son Jim Spring (Kathy); grandchildren Angee Spring Wray (John), Charles Neal Justice (Lauren), Christie Spring Hodges (Dale), Kyle Spring (Donna), Jill Spring Koon (Casey), and James Spring; and 11 great-grandchildren. We wish to thank Pastor Leo Miller and our church family, the Baton Rouge General Hospital Butterfly Wing, longtime physician Dr. Jack Reid, close friend and florist Jake Sibley, and close friend and hairdresser Joyce Corkern Tyler. Donations in Christine Spring’s memory may be made to the First Baptist Church Building Fund in Denham Springs at (225) 664-4102. The service was held on Oct. 20 at First Baptist Church of Denham Springs followed by interment at Denham Springs Memorial Cemetery.
