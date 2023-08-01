Christine Williamson Herring, a cherished wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, was called to rest Saturday, July 29, 2023. Due to the diligent care of her wonderful husband, she had the grace to die at home surrounded by her husband, family and Lacy Bug-her cherished dog. Christine was born in Rayville, La., and her family moved to Denham Springs, La., where she went to school and eventually married the love of her life Alto Herring. She enjoyed her family, gardening, cooking and keeping an immaculate home. Her focus in life was taking care of her devoted husband Alto and her family. She taught us how to love one another and take care of each other, which was her last words. She was blessed to have spent over 65 years with the love of her life Alto Herring. He wrote the following poem for her and she enjoyed letting him read it to her. I’ve found my peace in the valley, I’ve talked to the father & son, I’m going home where he wants me, my work down here is done. I’ve walked the path where he led me, Now I must walk it alone, I’ve found my peace in the valley, and now I’m going home! Survived by her husband/caretaker Alto Herring, her daughter Donna Herring Jennings, Granddaughter Lynette Jennings Kimble, grandson Jerry Jennings I, grandson Logan Jennings, son-in-law Jerry Jenning and grandson-in-law Jeremy Kimble. She will be greatly missed by her great grandchildren-Victoria Kimble, Olivia Kimble and Angelina Jennings. She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers and sisters. Visitation will be held at Seale Funeral Home, Denham Springs on Tuesday, August 1, 2023 beginning at 9 a.m. Funeral service will be held at 1:00pm. Burial will follow in Evergreen Memorial Park. Our special thanks and love goes out to Audubon Hospice for all of the care and love they gave to our entire family. Summer, Dion, Hillary and Tanya are now our family. Please sign the online guestbook at www.sealefuneral.com.
