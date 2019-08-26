Cindy Burge, a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend, went to her eternal home on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, after a lengthy fight with cancer. She was 66 years old. She enjoyed sewing and spending time with her family and friends. She leaves behind to cherish her memories her loving husband of 44 years, David Burge, Sr.; son, David Burge, Jr. and wife Amanda; daughter, Erin France and husband Eric; seven grandchildren, Hailey, Jacob, Logan, Emmalie, Aiden, Hudson, Kaydence; two sisters, Carolyn Davis and husband Gary, Peggy Farmer; numerous nieces and nephews. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her. Visitation will be held at Walker Baptist Church on Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, from 5-8 p.m. Visitation resumes at the church on Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019, from 9 a.m. until Celebration of Life Service at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in Walker Baptist Church Cemetery. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ross Mashon and Rosalie Major, and a brother-in-law, Dale Farmer. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Cancer Services of Greater Baton Rouge, 550 Lobdell Ave., Baton Rouge, LA, 70806. Condolences may be offered at www.sealefuenral.com.
