Clara Ellen Soresino, age 93, of Denham Springs, LA, departed this life on Sunday, June 14, 2020. She was born on March 18, 1928. She is preceded in death by her parents, Samuel and Cora Landry; husbands, Clifton Ouber, Sr., and Martin Soresino; two brothers, Ralph Landry and Alphonse Landry; survived by one sister, Edna Earl Williams. She is survived by three children- Janet McAfee and Robert of Hammond, LA, Carmia Kaylor and Ken of Marathon, FL, and Clifton Ouber, Jr., of Denham Springs, LA; grandchildren, Rena Menendez, Tommy Ouber (Cendy), Daniel McAfee (Alex), Lori McAfee, and Emily McAfee; three great-grandchildren, as well as several nieces. She worked for many years at a drug warehouse in Baton Rouge, LA, and then the pharmacy department at WalMart of Denham Springs, LA. She will be deeply missed by her family, her coffee group and those whose lives she touched. She was a wonderful mother, and grandmother, who could be found at numerous sporting events for many years. Clara also had a love for gardening and fishing. Donations can be made in her name to the charity of your choice. Brandon G. Thompson Funeral Home, 7738 Florida Blvd., Denham Springs, in charge of arrangements. For info and to sign the guestbook, please visit www.thompsoncares.com Cremation was held. Family will have a memorial service at a later date.

