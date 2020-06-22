Clara Mabel McLin, a native of Livingston Parish and a resident of Plaquemine, passed away at The Baton Rouge General Butterfly Wing early Sunday, June 21, 2020, at the age of 96. Visitation will be held at Seale Funeral Home, in Denham Springs, on Monday, June 22, 2020, from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. Visitation on Tuesday will resume at 8 a.m. Bro Max Landry will conduct funeral services at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in Felder Cemetery. She is survived by her two daughters, Vietta Cook and Faye Jarreau; four sons, Ernest and wife Betty, James, Cleveland, Melvin; two sisters, Grace Odess Ott and Zora Mae Sibley; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and other family members. She was preceded in death by her parents, Monroe and Sarah Perkins; her loving husband Doris Randolph McLin; son, Donald Ray McLin. Pallbearers will be Keith Strickland, Trenton Tullier, Randall Jarreau, Micheal Jarreau, Josh McManus, and Phillip Devall. Nathan Jones will serve as honorary pallbearer. She loved to fish and spend time with her family. Condolences may be offered at www.sealefuneral.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.