Clarence Kenneth Lipscomb. A native and resident of Denham Springs, he died on Monday, August 14, 2023, in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. He was 79 years old when he went to be with his Lord and Savior. He is survived by his wife of 61 years Diann Allen Lipscomb and his three daughters: Kenya Lipscomb-Pena (Christopher), Kelly Lipscomb Thames (Michael), and Kacy Lipscomb Montgomery (Brandon). He leaves six grandchildren and five great grandchildren to honor his memory. They are Matthew Thames (Brittany and Logan), Sarah Thames Watson (Garrett, Cash and Monroe), Joshua Thames, Alexis Montgomery Evans (Sawyer, Jade, and Luke), Kali Montgomery Papierski (Michael), and Cole Montgomery. Nephew Roux Jones (Shelley). Sister-in-laws, Barbara Allen Miller, Marvelle Allen Landry, Nila Joe Allen, and Cecile Allen Sims. He was preceded in death by his parents (Clarence E. Lipscomb and Ethel Roux Lipscomb Prine), sister (Gail Lipscomb Jones Warren), great grandchild, nephew (Jade Jones) and numerous in-laws, nieces, and nephews. In his youth, he was a Golden Gloves Champion. He was a member of Amite Baptist Church. As an adult, he worked as a welder for Local 198 for over 40 years. Our profound thanks go to Dr. Vincent Cataldo and the wonderful healthcare providers at Medical Oncology and The Butterfly Wing Hospice in Baton Rouge. Pallbearers are Michael Thames, Matthew Thames, Joshua Thames, Brandon Montgomery, Cole Montgomery, Christopher Pena, Sawyer Evans, Garrett Watson, Roux Jones, Michael Papierski. Honorary Pallbearers are Robert McMurray, Roger Hutto, and Donald Hughes. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to The Butterfly Wing Hospice in Memory of Clarence Kenneth Lipscomb at https://hospicebr.org/giving/donate. Visitation is from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM and Memorial Service from 3:00 PM to 4:00 PM at Amite Baptist Church of Denham Springs on August 27, 2023. The reception will be from 4:00 PM to 5:00 PM immediately following.
