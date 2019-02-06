Clayton Thomas Jordan, Jr., of Watson, passed away very unexpectedly but peacefully on Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, at the age of 39. Clay was preceded in death by his mother, Cindy Gentry, in April 2018. Clay is survived by his loving wife of 10 years, Jessica Roberts Jordan; his beautiful, first-born baby girl, Brinley Colleen Jordan; his second baby girl, due in May 2019, Alivia Rose Jordan; and his older brother, Michael Jordan. Clay was a believer in Christ and is now at home with Him in Heaven, walking along the streets of gold. Clay will be lovingly remembered and deeply missed by his wife, Jessica of Baton Rouge; his first-born daughter, Brinley Colleen, who he absolutely adored; his second, unborn daughter, due in May 2019, Alivia Rose; his in-laws, who loved him like he was one of their own children, Kevin and Pamela Roberts; two sisters-in-law and their husbands, Kaitlen and Tommy Veenendaal, and Meagan and Stephen Debate; his brother-in-law and his wife, Patrick and Amanda Roberts; his rambunctious nephews, who he loved to play with, Kaleb Thomas, Kullen Drake, and Kolton Patrick Veenendaal; his loving nieces, Bliss Grey, Eden Rose, and Ivy Colette Debate, Brighton Grace Roberts, Bre'ana Nicole and Braya Renee Jordan; his older brother, Michael Jordan; and many other family and friends who loved him tremendously. Clay was born on March 22, 1979. He was a long time resident of Baton Rouge and graduated from Baker High School in Baker, LA, in 1997. He worked as a Safety Program Coordinator for Potash Corp - PCS Nitrogen. Clay was overjoyed to become a father and loved his daughter Brinley more than anything. He enjoyed riding and working on his new mountain bike, loved playing video games, loved to research online anything and everything he could think of, and loved spending time with his family. He never met a stranger, always saw the positive and good in everyone no matter what, and would never say “no” to anyone when it came to helping them. Kindness was Clay’s norm and he was loved by all and will be greatly missed. Arrangements have been entrusted to McLin & Manley Funeral Home and Cremation Services. Clay's "Celebration of Life" memorial service will be held at Jefferson Baptist Church, 9135 Jefferson Highway, Baton Rouge, LA, on Feb. 8, 2019, at 6 p.m. Online condolences for the family may be offered at www.mclinfuneralhome.com.
