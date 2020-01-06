Cline Kenneth “Kenny” Myers died peacefully at Our Lady Of the Lake Medical Center in Baton Rouge, LA on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, due to complications from pneumonia. Kenny was born on June 17, 1954, to his parents, Cline and Mary Doris Myers, of Denham Springs, LA, where he was a lifetime resident. Kenny graduated from Walker High School and was a faithful lifetime member of Amite Baptist Church. Everybody looked forward to Kenny's birthday greetings, as he would call and extend his birthday wishes to church members and community friends. Kenny had many friends and a special group of men called the “Bean Brigade” that would gather with him each Monday to share in a homemade lunch of red beans with rice and cornbread. He loved cooking for them and they thoroughly enjoyed the food and fellowship. Kenny is survived by his sisters, Suzanne Bolton and husband William Bolton, Sharon May and husband Wayne May, and Kathy Temple and husband Cliford Temple, Sr. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Kenny is preceded in death by his parents, Cline and Mary Doris Myers, his paternal grandparents, Guy and Elizabeth Varnado, and his maternal grandparents, Hubert and Lena Myers. Pallbearers will be Don Bolton, Steve Bolton, Ricky May, T-Wayne May, Clint Temple, Cline Temple, and Cliford Temple, Jr. Visitation will be held at Amite Baptist Church in Denham Springs, LA, on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. Interment will follow in the Denham Springs Memorial Cemetery. Please sign the online guestbook at www.sealefuneral.com.
