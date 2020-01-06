“Trust in the Lord with all thine heart, and lean not unto thy own understanding. In all thy ways acknowledge Him, and He shall direct thy paths.” Proverbs 3:5-6. Connie Curtis Kelly, 84, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ peacefully on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family in Denham Springs, LA. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and sister who will be missed dearly by all. She was 27 when she became a nurse and worked for Dr. Bombet for 20 years in pediatrics, then worked at Harvest Manor Nursing Home for 15 years. She loved being a nurse and taking care of people. She loved her family unconditionally. She was also an avid gardener with a green thumb who loved to watch her flowers bloom and grow. Visitation will be held at Amite Baptist Church on Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, beginning at 11 a.m. Pastor Randy Currier will conduct funeral services in the church sanctuary at 1 p.m. Burial will follow on the grounds of Amite Baptist Church Cemetery, Denham Springs. She is survived by her children, Paul Kelly, Jr. and Amber Kelly Lagarrigue and husband, Reynold; grandchildren, Jamie J Kelly, Shane Kelly and wife, Candace, Stacey Sutton and husband, Bobby; great-grandchildren, Jordan Williams, Aubrey Kelly, Kate Kelly, Titus and Wyatt Sutton; sister, Joyce McDowell, as well as numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives. She was preceded in death by her daughter, JoAnne Kelly Hammond; husband of 68 years, Paul Kelly, Sr.; parents, Rose Callahan and Goss Curtis. Please share your condolences at www.sealefuneral.com.

