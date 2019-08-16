“But the fruit of the spirit is love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness, and self control. Against such things there is no law.” Galatians 5:22-23. Connie Francis Guidroz, a native of Baton Rouge, LA, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, at the age of 41. She is survived by her son, Daniel; daughters, Ashley, Kayla, and Santana; two grandsons, Grayson Ryder and Fisher Hayes; her siblings, Beth, Jamie, James, Melanie, David, and Angela; and numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents James Guidroz and Sylvia Plaisance. A Memorial Service will be held at Temple Baptist Church 3650 O'Neal Lane, Baton Rouge, LA, 70816, on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, at 5 p.m.
Most Popular
Articles
- BRQ Denham Springs abruptly closes for good on Monday, August 12, 2019
- Denham Springs couple spreads love for reading with installation of Livingston Parish’s first ‘Little Free Library’
- Council votes 7-2 to hold public hearing August 22 for punishments and process on commercial permits falsely acquired
- Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office seeks public’s help in locating woman who's been missing since August 2015
- Livingston Parish school district distributing water to buses to fight heat in afternoon
- Livingston man arrested, accused of dragging trooper at traffic stop
- Resolution passes, 5-4, to send letter to parish administration demanding Premier Concrete go back through commercial permit process
- OPINION | William Weathers: Walker's Cook certainly to benefit from rubbing elbows with NBA royalty
- Walker police warn: Scammer posing as officer, demanding money
- City of Denham Springs awards contract for demolition of 'Wet' City Hall
Images
Videos
Commented
- Watson native promoted at Wilkinson County Correctional Facility (1)
- POLL | Would you be interested in a set, temporary, or fluctuating millage that provided air conditioning and maintenance for buses? (1)
- Pay raises approved for Livingston Parish school personnel (1)
- After four meetings, Ordinance Committee punts sewer proposal to Master Plan Committee (1)
- Gravity Drainage 1, Quality Engineering team up to develop long-term, large-scale drainage plan (1)
- Councilman to introduce ordinance that requires false or misleading permit applications to restart process (1)
- Generally, parish administration works to rectify any deficiency to the 'extent possible,' parish council attorney says (1)
- Taco Bell seizes opportunity, opens Juban Road restaurant (1)
- Parish engages law firm in opioid litigation battle (1)
- The Livingston Parish News Morning Show - August 14, 2019! (1)
Miami, USA - April 30, 2016: Long shot of a young man inside a Porsche Cayman in residential area
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.