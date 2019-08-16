“But the fruit of the spirit is love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness, and self control. Against such things there is no law.” Galatians 5:22-23. Connie Francis Guidroz, a native of Baton Rouge, LA, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, at the age of 41. She is survived by her son, Daniel; daughters, Ashley, Kayla, and Santana; two grandsons, Grayson Ryder and Fisher Hayes; her siblings, Beth, Jamie, James, Melanie, David, and Angela; and numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents James Guidroz and Sylvia Plaisance. A Memorial Service will be held at Temple Baptist Church 3650 O'Neal Lane, Baton Rouge, LA, 70816, on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, at 5 p.m.

