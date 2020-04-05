Corine “Fred” Bankston McLin, of Satsuma, passed away peacefully April 1, 2020, at the age of 79. She is survived by her children and their spouses, Regina “Sukie” & Billie Webb, Vickey & Charles Efferson, Cathy “Peb” & Tony Bennett, Lisa “Lulu” Parsons & Lee Hano, Troy McLin Sr. & Myra McLin; grandchildren, Jessica McLin, Courtney & Brandon Baird, Derek & Katie McLin, Justin & Mandy McLin, Buddy Duplessie, Tony Jr. & Haley Bennett, Troy McLin Jr., Cole Parsons, Kristina & Ben Daniels, Jeremy “Duane” Newland, Donnie Newland, Brittany & B.J. Murray; great-grandchildren, Ilyssa, Cruz, Jace, Justice, Dodie, JuJu, Alaya, Bryan P., Brian D., Shiloh, Gavin, Brandon, Kaylee, Gabriella, Lyrical, Naitlyn, Brantley, Leland; siblings, Lois & Spencer Hano Sr., Edna Carlton, Dot Bankston, Geraldine Soileau; special nieces and nephews, Keith Bankston, Spencer Hano Jr. & Dolly, Bodie McLin, Dewana Parker, Debbie Palmer, Donna “Fish” Havard, Barry Soileau, Cody McLin, Stacy Pravata, Joe Kropog, and their children, as well as numerous other loving family members and friends. She is preceded in death by her loving husband of over 40 years Dodie McLin, stepdaughter Darlene Jones, brothers Roy Gordon and Richard Bankston, grandchild, Lillian “Bigum” McLin, great-grandchild, Braxton Parsons, Nathan Raymond. “Fred”… This lady was one of a kind, and if you knew her you would know why she was one of kind. She took in so many loved ones, fed, gave anyone a place to sleep, and had a heart of gold to say the least. She was a loving mother, grandmother, aunt, sister, and friend to so many. If you ever needed a place to lay your head or a listening ear, her door was always open. She was loved by many and will be missed by all. She was a longtime member of the New Life Tabernacle of Satsuma. Pallbearers will be Derek & Justin McLin, Buddy Duplessie, Cole Parsons, Tony Bennett Jr., Keith Bankston; Honorary pallbearers will be Donnie & Duane Newland, and Bodie McLin. There will be an invitation-only graveside service not to exceed 10 people, due to the current state restrictions of the COVID-19 pandemic. Graveside services will be conducted on Saturday, April 4, 2020, at the McLin Family Cemetery in Satsuma by Rev. Keith Payne, under the direction of McLin and Manley Funeral Home and Cremation Services, of Walker. Online condolences may be left at www.mclinfuneralhome.com.
