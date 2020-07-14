Daniel Clay Smith, born November 12, 1987, entered into his heavenly reward to be in the presence forever with His Lord and Savior Jesus Christ at the age of 32 on July 2, 2020 in Tomball, TX. Daniel was a resident of Houston, TX for these past five years. Daniel’s Legacy is continuing on by his loving wife, Randi Swarts Smith and their three young sons, Deacon Clay (5), Zadok Asa (2 1/2 ) and Canon John (6 mos). Daniel was the servant of the Lord Jesus Christ, ministering His word in the prisons, in foreign countries (Peru, India, Indonesia and Mexico to name a few) and in the 9 churches his church is affiliated with in the United States. He is remembered as a person who can enlighten a gathering and a fantastic husband and father. He is also survived by his parents, Bill and Martha Smith of Denham Springs, LA; two sisters (Brooke Hand and her husband Jeff and their three children Hayden James, Presleigh Faith, and Easton Luke; and Ashley Faith Etheridge and her husband Hunter and their three children Roman Blake, Ada Grace and Naomi Faith) and one brother Chase Smith and his wife Ashley and their three children Bryson William, Elijah Jake and Emma Kate), all of Denham Springs, LA. He is further survived by his in-laws, Albert “Skeeter” Swarts and his wife Greta and their other daughter Toni and her two children Easton and Braiyah; and Randi’s Grandparents Allan and Rhonda Mcgehee and Paternal Grandmother Judy Swarts. Daniel is also survived by numerous aunts and uncles and nieces and cousins. He is preceded in death by his maternal Grandparents Bunky and Barbara Hughes; his paternal grandparents Charlie and Petey Smith; his aunt Kelly Buckman and her husband Steve; his cousin Dayne Herndon and his uncle Josef Hughes. We are all saddened at our earthly loss but rejoice in Daniel’s homegoing and in the IMPACT Daniel had across the world. Should you so desire to contribute to Randi and her three sons support, a GOFUNDME page has been created. Your support is greatly appreciated. Burial will be a private family graveside service on Wednesday July 15, 2020 in Denham Springs Memorial Park. There will be a memorial service to be announced at a later date when all can gather in a safe environment to celebrate and honor the life of Daniel. What a joy to hear “Well done thy good and faithful servant”. Dr. Keith Zachary, pastor of New Covenant Baptist Church in Denham Springs, will officiate at the graveside service. McLin & Manley Funeral Home, 29419 Walker South Rd, 225-755-9757, is in charge of the arrangements and service. (www.mclinfuneralhome.com) Continued prayers by the body of Christ is greatly appreciated. Our hearts rejoice in that we will see you again and rejoice with you in the presence of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.

