Daniel John Austin, Jr., 70, of Denham Springs, passed away on Monday, Feb. 18, 2019. Visitation will be held on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, at Seale Funeral Home in Denham Springs from 1 p.m. until service at 3 p.m. Burial will follow in Evergreen Memorial Park. He is survived by, son, Daniel J. Austin, III and wife, Brandi; daughter, Jennifer Elizabeth Austin; seven grandchildren, Adam, Megan, Samantha, Adrian, Emily, Maelyn and Austin; great-grandchildren, Valentino, Elijah, Sawyer, Leilah, Viviana, Conway, Sophia, Addelin, Asher, Amiyah, and Brylee; and siblings, Patricia, Betty, Dennis, and David. He was preceded in death by his wife of 44 years, Susan Elizabeth Nixon Austin; parents, Daniel John Austin, Sr. and Eula Austin; and granddaughter, Lauren Elizabeth Dawsey. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in his honor to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Please sign the online guestbook at www.sealefuneral.com.

