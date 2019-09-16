Danny Ray McMorris, beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend, passed away at his home early Sunday morning, Sept. 15, 2019, at the age of 76. He was a resident and native of Denham Springs. Danny graduated from Denham Springs High School in 1961 where he played football. He was a Rotating Equipment Specialist in the Petro Chemical Industry for over forty years and retired from Formosa Plastics in 2004. Visitation will be held at Seale Funeral Home, Denham Springs on Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, from 5-9 p.m. Visitation on Tuesday will resume at 9 a.m. Bro. Charlie McCants will conduct funeral services in the chapel at 12 p.m. Burial will follow in Denham Springs Memorial Cemetery. He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Arlene D’Herete McMorris; children, Stacy Root and husband Kelly, Jeff McMorris and wife Lydia, Sean Loustalot and wife Lisa, and Ashley Buller and husband Brody; nine grandchildren, Chelsi McMorris, Hunter McMorris, Emilee Root, Colton Loustalot, Elizabeth Root, Aaron Root, Carlea Loustalot, Keaton Buller, and Avery Buller; great-granddaughter, Leslie Kate McMorris; and brother, Claude McMorris and wife Annie Leah. He was preceded in death by his mother, Emma M. “Sis” McMorris; father, Eugene B. McMorris; brother, Eugene Menton McMorris; and nephew, Russell Menton McMorris. Danny was an avid hunter and outdoorsmen. He loved to cook and spend time with his family and friends. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Midway Baptist Church in Colyell. Please sign the online guestbook at www.sealefuneral.com.
