Darlene Forbes Crain, passed away Friday, Feb. 15, 2019, at her home in Livingston, LA. Darlene was a loving and devoted mother, grandmother, daughter, sister and friend and will be missed by all those she knew. Family will receive friends at Seale Funeral Home in Livingston on Tuesday, Feb. 19, from 5-7 p.m. She is survived by her sons and daughters-in-law, Joe and Jessi Kersey, and Brian and Brittany Kersey; grandchildren, Trey, Bean, Brooklyn, Bryson, and Sylvia Kersey; mother, Lenora Humphrey; father and stepmother, Jessie and Linda Forbes; and many nieces, nephews, and other relatives. She was preceded in death by her husband, Allen Crain; and daughter, Diana Kersey, and brother Jeff Forbes. Please share your condolences at www.sealefuneral.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.