Darryl Wayne Powell, a resident of Prairieville and native of Denham Springs, was born October 2, 1959, and passed away May 21, 2021. He was a loving father, grandfather, brother and a friend who never met a stranger and will be dearly missed by all who knew him. He was a carpenter by trade. He loved fishing and spending time on the river. He enjoyed life to the fullest. Darryl is survived by two sons, Lil Darryl and Chris Powell; one daughter, Michelle Hoover; grandchildren, Alexander Chance and Ryder Storm; siblings Lynn Wilfred, husband Mike, Don Powell, wife Kelly, Renee Hart, husband Wes, Jeff Powell, wife Nellie, Ramona Gill, husband Larry; loving aunt, Martha Westbrook; loving uncle and close friend, Leslie Westbrook. Numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Donald Patrick Powell and mother, Patricia Westbrook; nephews, Jay Ryan Powell and William Jeffrey Powell Jr. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the Carpenter House at St. Joseph Hospice. The family will hold a celebration of life at a later date.
