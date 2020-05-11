David Allen Howard

David Allen Howard

David Allen Howard, a lifelong resident of Baton Rouge, LA, passed away on May 5, 2020, at Ochsner Medical Center surrounded by his family at the age of 63. David’s passion was spending time with family and friends as well as gardening. He never met a stranger, and everyone that knew him, loved him. He is survived by his sisters, Donna A Joffrion, Dara A Corkern, husband Brian; nieces, Heidi Howard, Brittany Pourciau, husband Donnie; nephews, Trenton Miller, wife Abigail, Blayne Joffrion; nieces, Tonya Chauvin, husband Brent, Becka Corkern; nephew Chris Corkern; four great-nephews, James Oglesby IV, Trae Gerace, Trey’ Pourciau, Bryce Pourciau; five great-nieces, Brelynn Miller, Preslee Miller, Kynlee Miller, Kori Gerace and Lilly Gerace; along with numerous other family members. He is also survived by his best friends, Kendall Thibodeaux and Angela Avery. He is preceded in death by his parents, Norman and Gloria Howard; maternal grandparents Riley and Ela Gaspard Jones; paternal grandparents Jeremiah Sr. and Lola Mae Howard. Due to the Covid 19 epidemic, Celebration of Life and a Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Please sign the online guestbook at www.sealefuneral.com.

