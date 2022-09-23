David L. Williams, Jr., a resident of Denham Springs, Louisiana, went to be with Our Heavenly Father on September 21 at 62 years of age. Born on August 10, 1960, to David L. Williams, Sr., and Ursula Zipperer Williams. He is preceded in death by his father, David L. Williams, Sr., his wife Alisen Williams, and his youngest baby girl, Carley Williams. Survived by his mother, Ursula Zipperer Williams; siblings, Claudia and Jonny Joles, Debbie and Donald Brock, Johnny and Tabitha Williams, and Angela and Randy Burton; his children Adrien Broadway and Bridgette and Lee Taing; his grandchildren Orlando and Kobe Taing; and lots of nieces and nephews. He will be missed by all his family and friends. Memorial Service will be held at Absolution Lutheran Church, 7755 Magnolia Beach Road, Suite J, Denham Springs, La., 70726, on October 2nd at 3 p.m. A reception will follow and details will be given at the service.
