David N. Sullivan, 53, went to his eternal home on October 27, 2020. He is survived by his mother, Kathy Lockhart; step-mom, Karen Sullivan; brothers, Charles Sullivan and Jonathan Sims; sister, Deseree’ Phillips; and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Kent Sullivan; sister, Romona Sims; grandparents, Kay Chambers and Charles and Clarice Sullivan. A memorial gathering will be held Sunday, November 1, 2020, from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. at his father’s home. Church Funeral Services in Walker in charge of arrangements.

