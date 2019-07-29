David Patrick Johnson passed away on Sept. 15, 2017, in Lake Providence, LA. He was surrounded by his parents Ivy G. Johnson, Jr., and Brenda B. Johnson, brother Daniel Keith Johnson, Brian Paul Johnson, Aunt Debra J. Mayo and his heavenly family with their arms wide open when he received his beautiful heavenly wings as he rose to the heavens to enter the kingdom of our Lord. There is no more suffering and no more pain, only happiness in this beautiful home called Heaven. He will forever be loved and cherished. He was a very loving devoted son, brother and uncle. He will be greatly missed. He was born in Baton Rouge, Louisiana on Oct. 1, 1975. He is survived his Father and Mother, Ivy G. Johnson, Jr., and Brenda B. Johnson; two brothers, Brian Paul Johnson and wife Kristen, Daniel Keith Johnson and wife Jennifer; Aunt Debra Ann Johnson Mayo and uncle Billy; five nieces and nephews, Devyn Johnson, Alexandra Johnson, Austin Johnson, Matthew Johnson and Marissa Johnson; and four puppies, Snoopy, Snickers, Sammy and Max. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Ivy G. Johnson, Sr., and Maxine Charlene McMillon Johnson; niece, Jayden Johnson; aunt, Shirley M. Johnson; uncles, Troy G. Johnson, Michael W. Johnson; and cousins, Theresa M. Johnson, Jonathan G. Johnson and Alexander W. Johnson. A memorial service will be held at Debra Mayo’s home, 18350 Whit Gordon Road, Livingston, LA, 70754, on Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, at 12 p.m.

