Deborah “Debbie” Lynn Parrott, a resident of Denham Springs, passed away at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019. She was 57. Visitation will be held at Seale Funeral Home in Denham Springs on Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019, from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. Visitation on Thursday will resume at 9 a.m. Bro. Mike Abbott will conduct funeral services at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in Evergreen Memorial Park. She is survived by her husband of 33 years, Larry Parrott; son, Timothy Parrott and wife Savannah; two daughters, Michelle Parrott and husband Anthony Attuso, and Ashley Parrott; six grandchildren, Blake, Stacie, Rhett, Bella, Lilly, and Lexie; mother, Clarise Arnold; and sister, Donna Stafford. She was preceded in death by her father, Alton Gray; brother, Powell Arnold; and sister, Becky Arnold. She was active in Denham Springs Church of Christ, and loved to play Bingo. Being MeMe to her grandchildren, a faithful loving wife to her husband, and dedicated mother to her three children were her greatest joys. Please sign the online guestbook at www.sealefuneral.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.