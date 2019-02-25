Deborah “Debbie” Lynn Parrott, a resident of Denham Springs, passed away at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019. She was 57. Visitation will be held at Seale Funeral Home in Denham Springs on Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019, from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. Visitation on Thursday will resume at 9 a.m. Bro. Mike Abbott will conduct funeral services at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in Evergreen Memorial Park. She is survived by her husband of 33 years, Larry Parrott; son, Timothy Parrott and wife Savannah; two daughters, Michelle Parrott and husband Anthony Attuso, and Ashley Parrott; six grandchildren, Blake, Stacie, Rhett, Bella, Lilly, and Lexie; mother, Clarise Arnold; and sister, Donna Stafford. She was preceded in death by her father, Alton Gray; brother, Powell Arnold; and sister, Becky Arnold. She was active in Denham Springs Church of Christ, and loved to play Bingo. Being MeMe to her grandchildren, a faithful loving wife to her husband, and dedicated mother to her three children were her greatest joys. Please sign the online guestbook at www.sealefuneral.com.
Tags
Recommended for you
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Most Popular
Articles
- Visitiation, funeral services set for Livingston Parish businessman, philanthropist Marvin Henderson
- ‘I want to go to Mars’ | World’s youngest astronaut-in-training visits Springfield Middle
- DOTD projects to affect I-12 exit ramp, Range Avenue this weekend
- BASEBALL | Live Oak overcomes myriad of obstacles to rally and win season opener over East Ascension
- FOOTBALL | Walker High able to land state championship-caliber coach in U-High's Mahaffey
- Theft suspects keep returning to same Juban Road store; sheriff's detectives release photos
- SOFTBALL | Rain delay helps Live Oak regroup, rally past Holden, 11-6
- BOYS BASKETBALL | Holden defeats Lacassine for first playoff win since 2010
- ‘Developing the whole child’ | Live Oak Elementary’s Candace Shaidaee named parish’s Elementary Teacher of the Year
- Live music, fireworks show to highlight parish-wide ‘Bonfire Party’ Feb. 23
Images
Videos
Commented
- DOTD community meeting leads to proposed project of dedicated left turns on Range Avenue, removal of center turn lane (2)
- Mosquito Abatement board approves $325,000 budget, agrees to send ordinance amendment to parish council to remove Denham Springs from service area (2)
- Walker resident installs flag retirement box near Livingston Parish Courthouse (1)
- Council members in rural areas of Livingston Parish remain opposed to possibility of zoning laws (1)
- OPINION | Call & Comment published Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019 (1)
- Tax for another Mississippi River Bridge would not pass muster with Livingston Parish voters, Parish President Ricks says (1)
- Road work on Magnolia Beach Road begins Wednesday, to run until May (1)
- Majority of taxpayers will see benefit from reform, CPA tells Rotary Club of Livingston Parish (1)
- School Board purchased land in July 2017 for future Denham Springs area high school (1)
- Restore La. Task Force members irate over lack of federal response on guidance of additional funds (1)
After awarding compensatory picks on Friday, the NFL set the order for the 2019 NFL Draft, which is April 25-27 in Nashville, Tenn.
Featured Businesses
Find a local business
- Updated
Deborah “Debbie” Lynn Parrott, a resident of Denham Springs, p…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.