Debra Lynn Brekeen McAllister, 62, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, Nov. 4, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family. Debra was a friend to everyone and if you knew her, she was a mom to you as well. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, daughter, sister and friend and will be missed by everyone whose life she touched. Visitation will be held at New Day Christian Center, Walker, on Thursday, Nov. 7, from 3 p.m. until the service at 7 p.m. Graveside service will be held the following day, Nov. 8, at 11 a.m. on the grounds of Evergreen Memorial Park, Denham Springs. She is survived by her husband of 43 years, Keith McAllister; son and daughter-in-law, Jason and Sheree McAllister; daughter and son-in-law, Tiffany and Christopher Hylton; granddaughter, Brittany Hylton; mother, Ruby Bates Brekeen; brothers and sisters-in-law, Keith and Melanie Brekeen, and Randy and Mary Brekeen; as well as numerous other family and friends she has known throughout her life. She was preceded in death by her son, Todd Keith McAllister; and father, Lynn Brekeen. A special thank you to Amanda and the staff of Pinnacle Hospice, as well as the staff of Golden Age Nursing Home and Mary Bird Perkins for the love and dedication shown throughout this difficult time. Please share your condolences at www.sealefuneral.com.
Most Popular
Articles
- Cynthia Perkins faces two judges on first day of hearings, one closed to public
- Cynthia, Dennis Perkins taking different paths through court
- First steps of Juban Road widening begin as Walker starts utility relocation
- Denham Springs native Chase Tyler to sing national anthem prior to Saints-Panthers football game Nov. 24
- School Superintendent Joe Murphy issues statement amid Attorney General investigation
- Former Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office lieutenant, local school teacher arrested on rape, child pornography charges
- Dennis Perkins moved to Elayn Hunt Correctional Facility to await trial
- Arctic air bringing freezing temps for Livingston Parish starting late Tuesday night
- FOOTBALL | Conides confirms Friday's game at Scotlandville will be final one at Denham Springs
- Livingston Parish District Attorney recuses himself from Perkins proceedings; hearings set for next week
Images
Videos
Commented
- ‘A monstrous act’ | Sheriff Jason Ard responds to criticism against office’s handling of former lieutenant at center of criminal case against children (4)
- Jason Ard talks Perkins trial, rumors with the Livingston Parish News (4)
- Former Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office lieutenant, local school teacher arrested on rape, child pornography charges (3)
- Driver involved in fatal hit-and-run turns herself in, Denham Springs Police Department says (2)
- OPINION | Fred Mulhearn: commentary (2)
- Former school teacher arrested for first-degree rape, child pornography makes first court appearance; husband to follow Wednesday (1)
- Police union posts billboard in Denham Springs depicting officer pay stub; offers no context (1)
- What is a Bike & Pedestrian Master Plan and why is it important? (1)
- Cynthia, Dennis Perkins taking different paths through court (1)
- Sheriff Jason Ard talks Perkins' arrest, rumors surrounding (1)
(Editor's Note: The following is a paid story for iVisa)
Featured Businesses
Find a local business
Events
-
Nov 11
-
Nov 11
-
Nov 11Free
-
Nov 11
-
Nov 12
-
Nov 12
-
Nov 12
-
Nov 12
-
Nov 12Free
-
Nov 12
-
Nov 12
-
Nov 12
-
Nov 12
-
Nov 13
-
Nov 13
- Updated
Debra Lynn Brekeen McAllister, 62, went to be with her Lord an…
- Updated
Mildred Francis Murray Pickell, Nanny to her grandchildren, jo…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.