Denver Lyle Crotwell, a man larger than life, left this world on June 2, 2021. During Vietnam, he was in the U.S. Navy and on the Oriskany. After coming home, he became a Millwright. Dad always worked with his hands and wasn't afraid to get dirty. A Jack of all trades, he could repair or rig anything. Money wasn't something he threw around, so fixing it was his motto. Mowing the lawn was his passion and marks left by water slides were his nemesis. He loved the most awful TV programs, giving unsolicited advice, and sharing an opinion you never wanted. Sometimes a bull in a China shop, others gentle as a lamb, his wit was quick and laughter came easily, usually at his own joke; a natural storyteller. Dad was uncharacteristically sentimental, a declawed grizzly with a huge heart and boisterous roar. How deeply did he love! My mother had his love for over 51 years, and I have had it all my life. Friendships were loyal and long. Junior is what his siblings, nieces and nephews called him; Jun is what two great-great nieces affectionately knew him by; and Paw Paw two wonderful grandkids lovingly referred to him as. Denver is survived by his love Sharon “Si” Crotwell; Daughter Shannon Hesler (David); grandkids Ryan (Kira) Hesler and Sarah Hesler; Sister Margie Harrell; Sister In Law Claudia Crotwell; adopted daughter Missy (BBB) Taylor and numerous nieces, nephews, friends and loved ones. He was preceded in death by his parents Denver and Leonie Crotwell, brothers JP and WC (Marie)Crotwell; sisters Sila Mae Diaz; Perry (Berlin) Miller; Marie (Walter) Ansardi, Anita (Ronald) Lovett. We would like to give a special thanks to Carpenter House for the support and help during his final hours. You've exhausted more than nine lives, so rest and gather more fabulous stories. We will be loving you, until we meet again. Visitation will be at Life Church (9036 Florida Blvd, Walker, LA) on Monday June 7, 2021 starting at 10:00 am. Services will begin at 12:00. Burial at Salem Cemetery.
