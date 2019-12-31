Dianne Sue Beaubouef Sheffield, 71, of Walker, LA, passed away early Monday, Dec. 30, 2019. She was a loving and devoted mother, grandmother, sister and friend that will be missed dearly by all who knew her. She is survived by her sons and daughters-in-law, Clarence and Celeste Sheffield, and Mark and Trixie Sheffield; grandchildren, Amanda Strong and husband, Nathan, Dewayne Sheffield, Hannah Henderson and husband, Kaleb, and Brandon Sheffield; great-grandchildren, Carter Strong and Fisher Henderson; and sister, Ann. She was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence Lond Sheffield; daughter, Julia Sheffield; granddaughter, Kayla Sheffield, parents, Adrian and Clara Sheffield; and three sisters. A private service will be held at a later date.

