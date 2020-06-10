Don Louis Bankston, age 68, went to his heavenly home on Monday, June 8, 2020, surrounded by his family. He was a longtime resident of Albany, LA. Don was an extremely hard worker who dedicated 20 years to the Local Union 198 as a pipefitter. After finishing his work there, he moved on to construction and concrete work. Don took great pride in providing for his girls and was the epitome of a family man. He enjoyed having groups of people over and entertaining at his house. Don was an exceptional husband, incredible father, and one of a kind Paw Paw who will be forever missed. Don is survived by his loving wife of 34 years, Deborah Neal Bankston; daughters, Lillie Bankston-Bora (Anthony), Katie Lynn Bankston; mother, Nadine Bankston; sisters, Pam Burchfield, Brenda Hoover; and grandson, John Louis Bora. He is preceded in death by his father, John Henry Bankston. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Ochsner Cancer Center in honor of Mr. Don. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the visitation from the chapel of Brandon G. Thompson, Hammond, on Friday, June 12, 2020, from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. A Graveside Service will follow at St. Margaret Catholic Church Cemetery in Albany at 2:45 p.m. Fr. Jamin David will officiate. Condolences and other information are available online at thompsoncares.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Brandon G. Thompson Funeral Home.
